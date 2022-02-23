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Jessica Priya Asks Blangiardi: Why Not End the Mandates Now?
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90 views • February 23, 2022
On 2/22/22 2sDay, at 220 S. King Street, there was an event held at the Central Pacific Bank in Honolulu, Hawaii. It was attended by Governor David Ige, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and former Mayor Kirk Caldwell. Jessica Priya reminded Blangiardi that Hawaii is the last state to end the mandates and asked him, why not now?
Jessica Priya
Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#RickBlangiardi #DavidIge #EndMandates
Jessica Priya
Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#RickBlangiardi #DavidIge #EndMandates
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