"Argentina has been shocked by the sudden death of a young girl who collapsed from a heart attack and died at the start of her 15th birthday party last week. According to the Argentinian newspaper El Día de Escobar, the dead girl was Julieta Anahí Ilundain, a well-known singer from Ingeniero Maschwitz. Julieta was given a flower arrangement by her brother when she suddenly collapsed. Horrified onlookers attempted CPR and called an ambulance, however, the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a local health center soon after. Julieta had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaxxxine in late August."FULL STORY:###"In Mexico, a girl who is having her 15th birthday is called a quinceañera. It is a combination of the Spanish words quince "fifteen" and años "years".The term may also be used to refer to a girl's 15th birthday party, although this is more often referred to as a "fiesta de quince años" or "fiesta de quinceañera."###I went to a quinceañera once. The parents rented a yacht. It's a really big deal for a girl. Usually as big as a wedding.For a girl to die at her own quinceañera is a real life horror story.Moderna.SOURCES:Mirrored - Boot Camp