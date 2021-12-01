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Girl killed by MODERNA HEART ATTACK at her 15th Birthday Party
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664 views • December 01, 2021
"Argentina has been shocked by the sudden death of a young girl who collapsed from a heart attack and died at the start of her 15th birthday party last week. According to the Argentinian newspaper El Día de Escobar, the dead girl was Julieta Anahí Ilundain, a well-known singer from Ingeniero Maschwitz. Julieta was given a flower arrangement by her brother when she suddenly collapsed. Horrified onlookers attempted CPR and called an ambulance, however, the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at a local health center soon after. Julieta had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaxxxine in late August."
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidworld.com/julieta-anahi-ilundain-15-year-old-singer-dies-from-sudden-cardiac-arrest-months-after-receiving-moderna-covid-19-vaccine/
###
"In Mexico, a girl who is having her 15th birthday is called a quinceañera. It is a combination of the Spanish words quince "fifteen" and años "years".The term may also be used to refer to a girl's 15th birthday party, although this is more often referred to as a "fiesta de quince años" or "fiesta de quinceañera."
###
I went to a quinceañera once. The parents rented a yacht. It's a really big deal for a girl. Usually as big as a wedding.
For a girl to die at her own quinceañera is a real life horror story.
Moderna.

SOURCES:
https://www.facebookwkhpilnemxj7asaniu7vnjjbiltxjqhye3mhbshg7kx5tfyd.onion/karina.acosta.376/posts/3772834522817713
https://www.facebook.com/karina.acosta.376
https://eldiadeescobar.com.ar/sociedad/104451
https://www.thoughtco.com/what-is-a-quinceanera-1588854

Mirrored - Boot Camp
Keywords
heart attackripmoderna
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