Girl killed by MODERNA HEART ATTACK at her 15th Birthday Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidworld.com/julieta-anahi-ilundain-15-year-old-singer-dies-from-sudden-cardiac-arrest-months-after-receiving-moderna-covid-19-vaccine/
###
"In Mexico, a girl who is having her 15th birthday is called a quinceañera. It is a combination of the Spanish words quince "fifteen" and años "years".The term may also be used to refer to a girl's 15th birthday party, although this is more often referred to as a "fiesta de quince años" or "fiesta de quinceañera."
###
I went to a quinceañera once. The parents rented a yacht. It's a really big deal for a girl. Usually as big as a wedding.
For a girl to die at her own quinceañera is a real life horror story.
Moderna.
SOURCES:
https://www.facebookwkhpilnemxj7asaniu7vnjjbiltxjqhye3mhbshg7kx5tfyd.onion/karina.acosta.376/posts/3772834522817713
https://www.facebook.com/karina.acosta.376
https://eldiadeescobar.com.ar/sociedad/104451
https://www.thoughtco.com/what-is-a-quinceanera-1588854
Mirrored - Boot Camp