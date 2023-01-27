Did Russia Use Tsunami Nuke on Fukushima in 2011?

Two weeks ago, Moscow news agencies reported that the Russian defense ministry announced that defense contractors had delivered the first batch of Poseidon missiles to be carried onboard special-purpose nuclear-powered Belgorod submarines. Russian military experts claim the Poseidon missiles can produce radioactive tsunami waves over 1600 feet high. TruNews will ask the question: Did Russia use the Poseidon nuclear torpedo on Japan’s Fukushima coast in 2011?
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/16/23
