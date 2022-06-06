Miles Guo: All our fellow fighters who attended yesterday’s ceremony, showed the 1.4 billion Chinese and people all over the world that we, the Chinese people, can and deserve to live a happy life

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6/05/2022 Miles Guo’ GETTR: All our fellow fighters who attended yesterday’s ceremony, either on-site or online, showed the 1.4 billion Chinese and people all over the world that we, the Chinese people, can and deserve to live a happy life. We don’t need the CCP to control our own life and destiny