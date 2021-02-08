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135) Infecting with COVID Swab, the RNA Vaccine, Artificial Intelligence
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2958 views • February 08, 2021
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Originally published on Vaccine Liberation Army this 2 hour documentary exposes everything wrong with what you are being told about covaids. It basically assembles it all together and leaves the choice up to you. Put your hand in the fire and you will get burned. The lie that all men are generally good and have your best interest at heart is completely satanic and anti-Biblical. You can choose to believe it, just as you can choose to stick your hand in the fire!
CredThis Is the Video to Watch: Infecting W COVID Swab, the RNA Vaccine, Artificial Intelligence | Channel @CultKiller | Feb 7, 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B7bylwK3v3rk/
Originally published on Vaccine Liberation Army this 2 hour documentary exposes everything wrong with what you are being told about covaids. It basically assembles it all together and leaves the choice up to you. Put your hand in the fire and you will get burned. The lie that all men are generally good and have your best interest at heart is completely satanic and anti-Biblical. You can choose to believe it, just as you can choose to stick your hand in the fire!
CredThis Is the Video to Watch: Infecting W COVID Swab, the RNA Vaccine, Artificial Intelligence | Channel @CultKiller | Feb 7, 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B7bylwK3v3rk/
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