Melbourne Rally 29 October 2022

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This rally from Parliament House took us into Fitzroy (Smith Street shops) and then across to Carlton (Lygon Street shops) a longer than usual march. We stopped a couple of times on route to announce things to the shoppers, to call out the Government lies about Covid. We kept pace with the drumming rhythm. We walk, make a noise and call out in the hope that people seeing us will wake up and join the Great Awakening Movement that is growing the world over.