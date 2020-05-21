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Virus vs Bacteria, What's Actually the Difference?
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43 views • May 21, 2020
With a Pandemic sweeping across the globe, there is a lot of confusing information getting pushed across the news, and if you don't know what's what, you might get lost. Especially when it comes to killing a virus, and fighting a bacteria infection. Viruses and Bacteria couldn't be more different and in today's amazing video we'll give you a scientific breakdown on what makes the two so different. So stick around and find out all about Virus vs Bacteria.
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