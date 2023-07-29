Heather the Hygienist & Dr. Carrie Madej Fluoride Dangers

Podcast with Heather the Hygienist from Simply Silver Mouthwash and Dr. Carrie Madej on the latest update with the Fluoride Action Network suing the EPA over water fluoridation. Hidden dangers of fluoride discussed and importance of true health starting with your mouth. Dr. Carrie Madej is an outspoken and passionate doctor trying to educate people on the Covid vaccines. Heather the Hygienist has been a certified biological dental hygienist for over 25 years is the owner/founder of Simply Silver Mouthwash products.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.