Heather the Hygienist & Dr. Carrie Madej Fluoride Dangers

Podcast with Heather the Hygienist from Simply Silver Mouthwash and Dr. Carrie Madej on the latest update with the Fluoride Action Network suing the EPA over water fluoridation. Hidden dangers of fluoride discussed and importance of true health starting with your mouth. Dr. Carrie Madej is an outspoken and passionate doctor trying to educate people on the Covid vaccines. Heather the Hygienist has been a certified biological dental hygienist for over 25 years is the owner/founder of Simply Silver Mouthwash products.