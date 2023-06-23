Growing Up in a Mormon Home With Freemason and Running into David Hamblin at “Healing” Retreats

Charissa grew up in what she thought was the “normal” Mormon family. Years later, she realized her marriage was arranged, her husband was a Freemason/sodomite, and her Dad had business ties to a known Freemason pedophile. Charissa goes on a spiritual journey to find truth and gets mixed up with another Satanic group with ties to the LDS Church of Satan.

Connect with Charissa:

Instagram: @attorneyatyah

https://www.instagram.com/attorneyatyah/

TikTok: attorneyatyah

LINK: https://www.tiktok.com/@attorneyatyah...

Rumble: KadoshLife

LINK: https://rumble.com/user/KadoshLife

Email: [email protected]

For a free copy of my warfare handbook, “Breaking Free of the Luciferian/Satanic Beast Systems of Earth – That We May Warfare from Heavenly Places- *Warrior Training*,” email me a request!

Please subscribe to my Channel and let others know who might benefit.

Connect with Steve:

Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

________________________________________________________________________

𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐒

BackBone

Revolutionize Your Business with Our All-In-One Sales & Marketing Platform

https://backbonelms.io

Z Stack Health

Your All-In-One Immune Boosting Super Formula

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=gi5js2ebll

My Patriot Supply

www.getpreparedwithsteve.com

Protect Your Money Buy Precious Metals with Truth Talk with Steve

https://www.laaigoldandsilver.info

JORNS CPA - ERC Refund Specialists with Over 13,000 business refunds received. Get your Refund. Up 𝐭𝐨 $𝟐𝟔,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 & 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏

https://www.maxerccreditrefund.com/

—————————————————————

Audio Podcasts

Apple: https://apple.co/3nMWb5V

Libsyn: https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/truthtalkwithsteve

———————————————

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3y5JFUGd1Sv9/

*Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthtalkwithsteve

________________________________

Donations: PayPal.me/truthtalkwithsteve