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VACCINE RAGE EXPLAINS WHY THE WORLD IS GOING INSANE! (FROM 2017)
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113 views • June 25, 2021
From Pirate Pete:
mirrored from yt (from 2017)
The Health Ranger channel
A must watch, especially the end...
Note: I would like to add. Now gasoline is made from corn (GMO corn that are sprayed with Round Up aka glyphosate) these fuels are burned and the pesticide is released into the air we breathe. There are over 60 thousand chemicals we are around daily that effect our health negatively.
mirrored from yt (from 2017)
The Health Ranger channel
A must watch, especially the end...
Note: I would like to add. Now gasoline is made from corn (GMO corn that are sprayed with Round Up aka glyphosate) these fuels are burned and the pesticide is released into the air we breathe. There are over 60 thousand chemicals we are around daily that effect our health negatively.
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