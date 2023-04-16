Exploring IPAK EDU & The Universal Declaration of Medical Rights with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler| Ep. 12

Join us for an enlightening discussion with renowned scientist Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, also known as "Dr. Jack," as he dives into research conducted and courses provided at the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK). Dr. Jack and his team are dedicated to growing the relative understanding of the human body and various disciplines. Dr. James Lyons-Weiler is a highly credentialed biomedical research scientist. He has authored numerous scientific papers and books and is a sought-after expert in health and wellness.Show more





His passion for uncovering the truth and his commitment to using science to improve public health are evident as he shares his perspectives on various health-related issues. His dedication to rigorous scientific inquiry and his mission to promote open and honest scientific discourse are hallmarks of IPAK's work. He discusses the importance of evidence-based science and the need for individuals to expand their knowledge to better understand the world around us. He shares his perspective on a recent announcement shaking up the 2024 election.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a VIP fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information.





