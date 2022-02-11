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Men with Big Balls Win: Defeating Tyranny Requires Real Men to Stand Up
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140 views • February 11, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Forget restaurants requiring proof of vaccination. Tony Roman, the owner of Basilico's Pasta E Vino in California, requires that his patrons are unvaccinated! Apart from just making insanely good food, Tony is God fearing, loves freedom, and is willing to lay everything on the line to stand up for his rights. Governor Newsom has his hands full, as Tony has been putting up billboards in Huntington Beach, CA that publicly rebuke the stupidity of mask mandates.
Sign up to fight back against the tyranny with Tony on his new website, TheConstitutionalBattleground.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/R
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vumbip-men-with-big-balls-win-defeating-tyranny-requires-real-men-to-stand-up.html
Forget restaurants requiring proof of vaccination. Tony Roman, the owner of Basilico's Pasta E Vino in California, requires that his patrons are unvaccinated! Apart from just making insanely good food, Tony is God fearing, loves freedom, and is willing to lay everything on the line to stand up for his rights. Governor Newsom has his hands full, as Tony has been putting up billboards in Huntington Beach, CA that publicly rebuke the stupidity of mask mandates.
Sign up to fight back against the tyranny with Tony on his new website, TheConstitutionalBattleground.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/R
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vumbip-men-with-big-balls-win-defeating-tyranny-requires-real-men-to-stand-up.html
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