Hiding impossible: Central MD Uragan MLRS in combat action within special military operation

💥 The fighting vehicles, equipped with the multiple-launch rocket systems, arrive in positions, deploy, and launch 220mm rocket-propelled projectiles against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

◽️ Once the strikes are launched, the Central MD crews redeploy to other firing positions, reload the systems, and remain in readiness area.

📐 Artillery fire is adjusted by unmanned aerial vehicles.