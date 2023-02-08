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Hiding impossible: Central MD Uragan MLRS in combat action within special military operation
💥 The fighting vehicles, equipped with the multiple-launch rocket systems, arrive in positions, deploy, and launch 220mm rocket-propelled projectiles against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
◽️ Once the strikes are launched, the Central MD crews redeploy to other firing positions, reload the systems, and remain in readiness area.
📐 Artillery fire is adjusted by unmanned aerial vehicles.