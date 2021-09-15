X22 REPORT: Milley [Marker], DEFCON [1], Non Nuclear, Think Football, NSA Monitoring

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The [DS] is now building the narrative for the distraction. They don't know when the forensic audit will be released, they have the Sept 18 rally, riots, Cyber attacks and now Milley being pushed to distract the people from the truth. The devolution plan is moving forward and the [DS] is preparing to counter the movement. When Cogcon 1 (Defcon 1) is announced the [DS] will go into overdrive. We are in an information war and the patriots are on the offensive and the [DS] is on the defensive.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.