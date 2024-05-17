Tubas Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades Ambush jEEW Military Vehicles with Explosive Devices





On 5/16/2024, the Mujahideen of the Al-Quds Brigades in the Tubas Battalion engaged in violent clashes with the occupation forces penetrating the city, setting up their vehicles in several ambushes and detonating many explosive devices against the invading forces, causing direct casualties. 2024/05/16





