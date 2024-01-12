[Apr 3, 2019] TFR - 148 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 10

In this Open Lines show, we discussed the Zadok calendar, flat Earth, the Shroud of Turin, the Bible (and comparing various translations), the Feasts,Christian Rock, Mud Fossils, the Nephilim, when the day begins and more.





website: www.robschannel.com





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy