The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #4-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 20 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Abraham believed God and God counted it to him for righteousness, all true, but unlike your salvation, Abraham wasn’t justified until he was justified by his own works in Genesis 22. Not only that, God gave the ‘sign of circumcision’ to Abraham, but unto us He gave spiritual circumcision. Paul in Galatians 3 says we are figured with Abraham, but it’s not an exact match as you will soon see. This is Part #4 in a series.