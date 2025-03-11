Arestovych (Former Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine for Zelensky) predicts that Tymoshenko will play the role of interim head of state during a "transitional period" and threatens to award her three Hero of Ukraine medals for this.

He believes that the Trump administration is considering her for this role. According to him, only she will be able to handle the upcoming tasks of establishing peace with Russia, as she is the only one in Ukrainian politics with "titanium balls."

Video from yesterday, I presume... Cynthia Also, Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia early today. US talks start tomorrow on Tuesday, their time. It's already tomorrow, early in the AM.