East Palestine Farmer's WARNING: 'MyID' Biometric Surveillance Devices Given Out BEFORE Derailment
Alex Hammer
Published 18 hours ago

- A man who lives nine miles away from where the Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in eastern Ohio reached out to The Gateway Pundit to sound the alarm on the bizarre coincidences that continue to pile up surrounding the incident.


Bob Moore, a 70-year-old farmer and longtime resident of East Palestine, initially ignored local news reports urging residents to sign up for “MyID” to receive a new biometric tracking device that provides first responders updates about an individual’s health conditions amid an emergency “major disaster.”


But the suspicious timing of the government’s distribution of this health-monitoring digital ID, exactly a week before the disaster, warrants answers, Moore told TGP in an exclusive interview. #EastPalestine #Breaking #News


Learn More: https://www.wcpo.com/news/local-news/...

