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10/27/2013 Infowars Covers FEMA Preparing Military For Gun Confiscation & Martial Law
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111 views • November 19, 2021
Step back in time with Alex Jones to late October 2013.
This 48 minute 26 seconds Video opens with item of interest that we need to remember. The GOOGLE Barge operating off the Western US Coastline.
Permission by copyright holder Alex Jones to post
This 48 minute 26 seconds Video opens with item of interest that we need to remember. The GOOGLE Barge operating off the Western US Coastline.
Permission by copyright holder Alex Jones to post
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