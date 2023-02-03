vividhistory Los Angeles 1950s, Wilshire Blvd 4k and Remastered

Create New Account
Vivid History @vividhistory2092


Los Angeles 1950s, Wilshire Blvd | 4k and Remastered


A trip back to the 1950s in Los Angeles. The camera is mounted on the back of a car and we drive on the Wilshire Boulevard which runs from Santa Monica over Beverly Hills to the financial district. It runs a little south of Hollywood.


Vivid History is dedicated to restoring old black and white footage and creating high-quality colorized versions to give you an authentic and vivid experience of the past.


The video has been restored and colorized using state-of-the-art machine learning methods.

The restoration steps included:

- motion stabilization

- noise reduction

- colorization

- frame interpolation for increased FPS

- upscaling to 4K

- adding ambient sound


The source video is from the internet archive under the creative commons license.


The source video is from the internet archive under the creative commons license.

