vividhistory Los Angeles 1950s, Wilshire Blvd 4k and Remastered
Los Angeles 1950s, Wilshire Blvd | 4k and Remastered
A trip back to the 1950s in Los Angeles. The camera is mounted on the back of a car and we drive on the Wilshire Boulevard which runs from Santa Monica over Beverly Hills to the financial district. It runs a little south of Hollywood.
Vivid History is dedicated to restoring old black and white footage and creating high-quality colorized versions to give you an authentic and vivid experience of the past.
The video has been restored and colorized using state-of-the-art machine learning methods.
The restoration steps included:
- motion stabilization
- noise reduction
- colorization
- frame interpolation for increased FPS
- upscaling to 4K
- adding ambient sound
The source video is from the internet archive under the creative commons license.
