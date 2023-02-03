vividhistory Los Angeles 1950s, Wilshire Blvd 4k and Remastered

Vivid History @vividhistory2092https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKqOXRX7imY





Los Angeles 1950s, Wilshire Blvd | 4k and Remastered





A trip back to the 1950s in Los Angeles. The camera is mounted on the back of a car and we drive on the Wilshire Boulevard which runs from Santa Monica over Beverly Hills to the financial district. It runs a little south of Hollywood.





Vivid History is dedicated to restoring old black and white footage and creating high-quality colorized versions to give you an authentic and vivid experience of the past.





The video has been restored and colorized using state-of-the-art machine learning methods.

The restoration steps included:

- motion stabilization

- noise reduction

- colorization

- frame interpolation for increased FPS

- upscaling to 4K

- adding ambient sound





Please subscribe to my channel, if you want to see more videos that bring you back in time and let you experience the past.





The source video is from the internet archive under the creative commons license.