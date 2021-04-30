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*Unexplainable* Worms Found In The Masks We Are Forced To Wear
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182 views • April 30, 2021
From JSF: Here is a Be all end all mask worm video
By far better documented than any other effort, no doubt about it - the masks really are impregnated with worms. China needs to be nuked over this. Trolls are saying ALL dust fibers move like that when exposed to air due to humidity causing them to move, which is so far beyond rock stupid it's like: In your entire life have you EVER seen dust squirm like a worm? anything to subvert and troll, and REMEMBER: These masks came from China, and the trolls are NOT CHINESE. Figure THAT out!!! A little hunter hanky panky going on with all that I guess.
Credinta si Adevar: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjbFBok1XqZavAHY3PRgWg
By far better documented than any other effort, no doubt about it - the masks really are impregnated with worms. China needs to be nuked over this. Trolls are saying ALL dust fibers move like that when exposed to air due to humidity causing them to move, which is so far beyond rock stupid it's like: In your entire life have you EVER seen dust squirm like a worm? anything to subvert and troll, and REMEMBER: These masks came from China, and the trolls are NOT CHINESE. Figure THAT out!!! A little hunter hanky panky going on with all that I guess.
Credinta si Adevar: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjbFBok1XqZavAHY3PRgWg
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