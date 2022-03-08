© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Hellyer on different alien species coming to Earth [Chinese subtitle] 前加拿大國防部長保羅·赫勒親口證實「光之銀河聯盟」的存在
Follow
2
Share
Report
207 views • March 08, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Paul Hellyer. Former Canadian National Defense Minister〉，頻道「Stan Mallow」，2021年5月1日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKegEHfriv0
原影片出處：〈Paul Hellyer. Former Canadian National Defense Minister〉，頻道「Stan Mallow」，2021年5月1日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKegEHfriv0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.