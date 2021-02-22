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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Reflection on the Election - What's Up Prof? 37
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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21 views • February 22, 2021
*NOTICE* at 8min35sec of the video it is mentioned that Joe Biden said "May God protect our church". It has been brought to our attention that he might have said "May God protect our troops". The video clip has not been altered by us in any way, the original video can be watched at the link provided below, we have only cut the original into short segments.

Episode 37. With the final outcome of the US election still to be decided, Joe Biden is currently the President elect. In this episode we discuss the prophetic implications of a Biden win.

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#JoeBiden,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf,#USElection,#USPresident
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY

Walter Veith Lecture: The Crime of All Ages
https://youtu.be/Nkhcc-spRgo

Walter Veith Lecture: Two Beasts become Friends
https://youtu.be/olsYpD0OJKU

LifesiteNews Youtube Channel – Vigano Letter
https://youtu.be/ttUwO2nIyfw

NBC News YouTube Channel - Biden Speech
https://youtu.be/CaBE4NU7_Pc

BlazeTV YouTube Channel – Democrat Vernon Jones
https://youtu.be/d9Yt11c3J6o

Dr.Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/hpa0Kb91YK4

CBN News YouTube Channel – Prophets were not wrong
https://youtu.be/UJU_gFnpmP4

ISN – It's Supernatural! Network YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/uy2wVaVIy6o

Kenneth Copeland Ministries YouTube Channel – Trump Prophecies
https://youtu.be/ONEU1bD8GT8

Sky News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/WOaaEuL2PoU

America - The Jesuit Review – Biden Interview
https://youtu.be/xson7Rg5p3A

C-SPAN YouTube Channel – Presidential Debate
https://youtu.be/bPiofmZGb8o

The Fatima Center YouTube Channel – No Pope can change God’s Laws
https://youtu.be/3kOlpgCteog

Articles:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fauci-trump-asking-trouble-super-spreader-rallies-silent-biden-celebrations

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/09/faith-leaders-back-biden-evangelicals-trump

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2020-11/gomez-usccb-statement-biden-president-united-states.html

Vernon Jones
https://ballotpedia.org/Vernon_Jones

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dem-georgia-rep-who-endorsed-trump-resigns-after-backlash-report

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/captain-covid-crowdsurfing-democrat-vernon-jones-black-support-trump

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/live-blog/rnc-live-updates-day-1-kicks-trump-pence-s-formal-n1237814/ncrd1237945#blogHeader

Books:
The Thunder of Justice – Ted and Maureen Flyn
https://www.amazon.com/Thunder-Justice-Ted-Flynn-ebook/dp/B004IARUWO
Keywords
upwalterveithwhatsprof
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