© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Reflection on the Election - What's Up Prof? 37
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 22, 2021
*NOTICE* at 8min35sec of the video it is mentioned that Joe Biden said "May God protect our church". It has been brought to our attention that he might have said "May God protect our troops". The video clip has not been altered by us in any way, the original video can be watched at the link provided below, we have only cut the original into short segments.
Episode 37. With the final outcome of the US election still to be decided, Joe Biden is currently the President elect. In this episode we discuss the prophetic implications of a Biden win.
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oOoBASMrTyUBSltYcx0jA/join
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#JoeBiden,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf,#USElection,#USPresident
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith Lecture: The Crime of All Ages
https://youtu.be/Nkhcc-spRgo
Walter Veith Lecture: Two Beasts become Friends
https://youtu.be/olsYpD0OJKU
LifesiteNews Youtube Channel – Vigano Letter
https://youtu.be/ttUwO2nIyfw
NBC News YouTube Channel - Biden Speech
https://youtu.be/CaBE4NU7_Pc
BlazeTV YouTube Channel – Democrat Vernon Jones
https://youtu.be/d9Yt11c3J6o
Dr.Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/hpa0Kb91YK4
CBN News YouTube Channel – Prophets were not wrong
https://youtu.be/UJU_gFnpmP4
ISN – It's Supernatural! Network YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/uy2wVaVIy6o
Kenneth Copeland Ministries YouTube Channel – Trump Prophecies
https://youtu.be/ONEU1bD8GT8
Sky News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/WOaaEuL2PoU
America - The Jesuit Review – Biden Interview
https://youtu.be/xson7Rg5p3A
C-SPAN YouTube Channel – Presidential Debate
https://youtu.be/bPiofmZGb8o
The Fatima Center YouTube Channel – No Pope can change God’s Laws
https://youtu.be/3kOlpgCteog
Articles:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fauci-trump-asking-trouble-super-spreader-rallies-silent-biden-celebrations
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/09/faith-leaders-back-biden-evangelicals-trump
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2020-11/gomez-usccb-statement-biden-president-united-states.html
Vernon Jones
https://ballotpedia.org/Vernon_Jones
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dem-georgia-rep-who-endorsed-trump-resigns-after-backlash-report
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/captain-covid-crowdsurfing-democrat-vernon-jones-black-support-trump
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/live-blog/rnc-live-updates-day-1-kicks-trump-pence-s-formal-n1237814/ncrd1237945#blogHeader
Books:
The Thunder of Justice – Ted and Maureen Flyn
https://www.amazon.com/Thunder-Justice-Ted-Flynn-ebook/dp/B004IARUWO
Episode 37. With the final outcome of the US election still to be decided, Joe Biden is currently the President elect. In this episode we discuss the prophetic implications of a Biden win.
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oOoBASMrTyUBSltYcx0jA/join
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#JoeBiden,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf,#USElection,#USPresident
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Walter Veith Lecture: The Crime of All Ages
https://youtu.be/Nkhcc-spRgo
Walter Veith Lecture: Two Beasts become Friends
https://youtu.be/olsYpD0OJKU
LifesiteNews Youtube Channel – Vigano Letter
https://youtu.be/ttUwO2nIyfw
NBC News YouTube Channel - Biden Speech
https://youtu.be/CaBE4NU7_Pc
BlazeTV YouTube Channel – Democrat Vernon Jones
https://youtu.be/d9Yt11c3J6o
Dr.Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/hpa0Kb91YK4
CBN News YouTube Channel – Prophets were not wrong
https://youtu.be/UJU_gFnpmP4
ISN – It's Supernatural! Network YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/uy2wVaVIy6o
Kenneth Copeland Ministries YouTube Channel – Trump Prophecies
https://youtu.be/ONEU1bD8GT8
Sky News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/WOaaEuL2PoU
America - The Jesuit Review – Biden Interview
https://youtu.be/xson7Rg5p3A
C-SPAN YouTube Channel – Presidential Debate
https://youtu.be/bPiofmZGb8o
The Fatima Center YouTube Channel – No Pope can change God’s Laws
https://youtu.be/3kOlpgCteog
Articles:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fauci-trump-asking-trouble-super-spreader-rallies-silent-biden-celebrations
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/09/faith-leaders-back-biden-evangelicals-trump
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2020-11/gomez-usccb-statement-biden-president-united-states.html
Vernon Jones
https://ballotpedia.org/Vernon_Jones
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dem-georgia-rep-who-endorsed-trump-resigns-after-backlash-report
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/17/captain-covid-crowdsurfing-democrat-vernon-jones-black-support-trump
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/live-blog/rnc-live-updates-day-1-kicks-trump-pence-s-formal-n1237814/ncrd1237945#blogHeader
Books:
The Thunder of Justice – Ted and Maureen Flyn
https://www.amazon.com/Thunder-Justice-Ted-Flynn-ebook/dp/B004IARUWO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.