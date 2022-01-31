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Notice to Law Enforcement ["NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF CA" and "GRASS VALLEY, POLICE DEPT.) Statement of Crimes & Demand for Action... See Notes below:
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406 views • January 31, 2022
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PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THIS ACTION TO EVERY COUNTY. THERE ARE 3,143 ACROSS AMERICA: PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE FAR AND WIDE.
The criminal complaint: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qgwf55ggs68moer/N.c.a._Jan.31.AD.2022_issued_scanned_complaint_.pdf/file
To stay up to date with N.c.a. developments in regard to this case please join the Nca Telegram Group: https://t.me/Nevadacountyassembly .... (Please subscribe)Nca
Videos will be posted to this channel .... (Please subscribe)
A Press Release on this Matter and others will be published to our Telegram community in the next 48 hours. Todays date 2.2.22
To access the evidence folder: http://www.tinyurl.com/4n2jm3bh
To go directly to the written Criminal Report: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qgwf55ggs68moer/N.c.a._Jan.31.AD.2022_issued_scanned_complaint_.pdf/file
The following is a crime report that was produced by the Nevada county assembly, Committee of safety and recorded in Nevada city, California on January 28, A.D. 2022. This criminal report was intended to be read before the Nevada county Sheriff and Grass Valley Police Chief. An emergency written request was sent to both offices on the afternoon of Saturday, January 22, A. D. 2022 requesting an emergency meeting to enable us to make this criminal report to the peace keeping officers. As of the filming of this presentation, 6 days later, we have had no return email from either party, no call in response to our emergency request for a meeting from the Nevada county Sheriff, and only a brief call from a Grass valley Police officer, on the afternoon of Wednesday 26, A.D. 2022, which seemingly was intended to stall us from making a criminal complaint. Since both the Sheriff and Police chief have failed to convene a meeting with us, we have chosen to make this presentation public and file our evidence of crimes to the UNITED STATES Military via the U.S. Provost Marshall’s Office and to the United States Navy, Judge Advocate General’s Office.
Notes for readers :
Nevada county assembly [Nca] Criminal complaint:
COVID Vaccines, Swabs et al are bioweapons styled as vaccines.
Served on Nevada county Sheriff and Grass Valley Police on January 31, A.D. 2022
Evidence Folder QRC code or URL (will be updated as information comes our way):
tinyurl.com/4n2jm3bh
To direct comments to N.c.a. Assembly:
[email protected]
Nevada county assembly
c/o 2036 Nevada city highway [near: 95945], #619,
Grass Valley, California republic
For Interviews / Press:
[email protected]
- - - - - -
Only a few videos have been uploaded to the cloud Folder. For more evidence of International War Crimes and educational media please visit: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
If you are new to what is going on then Start with these videos:
What is in the Vax:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cea1ca-f929-485e-a1dc-6c1d82eaa50b
Harry Vox, 2014, explains the Plandemics to come:
https://www.brighteon.com/2daeebd5-44d3-4ee1-9c89-09dbd3f35cff
1776Reloaded.org channel and InternallyDisplacedPeople.org video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
PLEASE HELP US SPREAD THIS ACTION TO EVERY COUNTY. THERE ARE 3,143 ACROSS AMERICA: PLEASE SHARE THIS ARTICLE FAR AND WIDE.
The criminal complaint: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qgwf55ggs68moer/N.c.a._Jan.31.AD.2022_issued_scanned_complaint_.pdf/file
To stay up to date with N.c.a. developments in regard to this case please join the Nca Telegram Group: https://t.me/Nevadacountyassembly .... (Please subscribe)Nca
Videos will be posted to this channel .... (Please subscribe)
A Press Release on this Matter and others will be published to our Telegram community in the next 48 hours. Todays date 2.2.22
To access the evidence folder: http://www.tinyurl.com/4n2jm3bh
To go directly to the written Criminal Report: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qgwf55ggs68moer/N.c.a._Jan.31.AD.2022_issued_scanned_complaint_.pdf/file
The following is a crime report that was produced by the Nevada county assembly, Committee of safety and recorded in Nevada city, California on January 28, A.D. 2022. This criminal report was intended to be read before the Nevada county Sheriff and Grass Valley Police Chief. An emergency written request was sent to both offices on the afternoon of Saturday, January 22, A. D. 2022 requesting an emergency meeting to enable us to make this criminal report to the peace keeping officers. As of the filming of this presentation, 6 days later, we have had no return email from either party, no call in response to our emergency request for a meeting from the Nevada county Sheriff, and only a brief call from a Grass valley Police officer, on the afternoon of Wednesday 26, A.D. 2022, which seemingly was intended to stall us from making a criminal complaint. Since both the Sheriff and Police chief have failed to convene a meeting with us, we have chosen to make this presentation public and file our evidence of crimes to the UNITED STATES Military via the U.S. Provost Marshall’s Office and to the United States Navy, Judge Advocate General’s Office.
Notes for readers :
Nevada county assembly [Nca] Criminal complaint:
COVID Vaccines, Swabs et al are bioweapons styled as vaccines.
Served on Nevada county Sheriff and Grass Valley Police on January 31, A.D. 2022
Evidence Folder QRC code or URL (will be updated as information comes our way):
tinyurl.com/4n2jm3bh
To direct comments to N.c.a. Assembly:
[email protected]
Nevada county assembly
c/o 2036 Nevada city highway [near: 95945], #619,
Grass Valley, California republic
For Interviews / Press:
[email protected]
- - - - - -
Only a few videos have been uploaded to the cloud Folder. For more evidence of International War Crimes and educational media please visit: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
If you are new to what is going on then Start with these videos:
What is in the Vax:
https://www.brighteon.com/e1cea1ca-f929-485e-a1dc-6c1d82eaa50b
Harry Vox, 2014, explains the Plandemics to come:
https://www.brighteon.com/2daeebd5-44d3-4ee1-9c89-09dbd3f35cff
1776Reloaded.org channel and InternallyDisplacedPeople.org video channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/1776reloaded
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