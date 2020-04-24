8 States legalized Abortion All the way to BIRTH!!

8 States Now Allow Killing Babies Up to Birth After New York Legalized All Abortions!

New York’s new pro-abortion law has drawn outrage from all across the country. It strips away all legal protections for unborn babies and allows them to be aborted for basically any reason up to birth.



But New York is not alone.



Seven other states also allow unborn babies to be aborted through all nine months of pregnancy and have done so for years, the Christian Post reports.



The states are Alaska, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Vermont, along with Washington, D.C. This fact is confirmed by the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group and former arm of Planned Parenthood. Several of these states are considering bills this winter to codify their late-term abortion laws in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.