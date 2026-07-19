Did the Roman Catholic Church give the world the Bible as they claim? From a book titled “The Bible is a Catholic Book” by Jimmy Akin the inside flap has this written: “In The Bible Is a Catholic Book, Jimmy shows how the Bible cannot exist apart from the Church. In its origins and its formulation, in the truths it contains, in its careful preservation over the centuries and in the prayerful study and elucidation of its mysteries, Scripture is inseparable from Catholicism. This is fitting, since both come from God for our salvation.”





Is that accurate? Are the truths of the Bible inseparable from Catholicism? Is it true that the Bible cannot possibly exist apart from the Roman Catholic Church? The Roman Catholic Church wasn’t formed for some centuries after Pentecost in the book of Acts, which would mean God left His church without His word. He would have abandoned His church, which He promised He would never do.





How about a Protestant church? Did one of the Protestant churches give the world the Bible? The Protestant churches were born from the Roman Catholic Church, so they came later in time. If the Roman Catholic Church didn’t bring the world the Bible, then humanity was without the word of God for even more centuries.





One thing is certain – the instant one of the books of the Bible was written, someone had it; even if it was only the author. So, was there a church that had a continuous chain of custody of the scriptures? If so, what church was it? Is there historical proof that one group had a continuous chain of custody of the books of the Bible the instant they were written – not centuries later?





And most importantly… Who Really Did Give the World the Bible?

Click here https://cogwriter.com/BibleCanon.pdf for a free eBook of a comprehensive study guide to Who Gave the World the Bible.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth and historical proof on the possessors of the chain of custody of the Holy Scriptures.

Read the full article to this video titled “Although the Roman Catholic Church claims it gave the world the Bible, God did, and the Church of God had the chain of custody” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/church-history/although-the-roman-catholic-church-claims-it-gave-the-world-the-bible-god-did-and-the-church-of-god-had-the-chain-of-custody/