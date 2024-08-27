The Lord Spoke to my Heart Sunday During Church 08/27/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan is sharing some very good news. Sunday at Church se Lord spoke to his heart and today he is sharing all that has happened. In other news, we also take a look at Prophecies to encourage you that God is not done yet!
00:00 - Intro
06:49 - Massive Arrests
09:10 - Summery of Prophecies
11:49 - President Trump
15:00 - It’s Go Time
17:08 - Internal Revolution in China
18:34 - I’m Not Done Yet
31:04 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church