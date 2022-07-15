🚨 Patrick Bet-David podcast - John Paul Mac Isaac Says Hunter's Laptop Has Proof the Biden's Were Getting Rich from Ukraine

"I had seen enough information on that laptop to know that there was a blatant pay-for-play scheme. The Biden's made out like bandits during the 2014 Ukrainian conflict. And in my opinion from what I had seen, President Trump had every reason to call Zelensky."

Full Show: https://youtu.be/9nWcSQzjql8

Streamed live on Jul 11, 2022 PBD Podcast Episode 170. In this episode, Patrick Bet-David is joined by John Paul Mac Isaac, Martin Cooper, Vincent Oshana, and Adam Sosnick.

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John Paul's legal defense provided by The America Project: https://bit.ly/3IrFyTw



Buy John Paul Mac Isaac's book "American Injustice": https://amzn.to/3c3oJSK



Donate to John Paul's Give Send Go campaign: https://bit.ly/3ayb8Te

