REALITY CHECK - YOU HAVE NO RIGHTS - GEORGE CARLIN

YOU HAVE NO RIGHTS - GEORGE CARLIN



"YOU HAVE PRIVILEGES AND THEY CAN BE TAKEN AWAY FROM YOU AT ANY TIME."



REALISTIC HUMOR THAT IS TIMELESS AND FITS OUR DAYS AHEAD WITH BIDEN AND OUR GOVERNMENT.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.