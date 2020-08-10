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Just released - Full Police Bodycam video of George Floyd's arrest PT1
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138 views • August 10, 2020
This video doesn't justify kneeling on his neck for close to 9 straight minutes, you guys know that right?
Why wasn’t this Shown before the cities burnt down? Floyd knew he would die before the cops put him on the ground. No one is calling for "mama" and "mama i love you" in public if he doesn't know he is close to be gone.
Why wasn’t this Shown before the cities burnt down? Floyd knew he would die before the cops put him on the ground. No one is calling for "mama" and "mama i love you" in public if he doesn't know he is close to be gone.
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