LIVE! President Donald J. Trump Holds Special Announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club

Charlie Ward update today...Charlie is now, as I write, talking to the QFS team about the "green light" in which he will be able to disclose what info is currently under his NDA. Charlie wants to confirm that President Trump, last night, declared himself Commander in Chief which is Charlie's "green light" signal.The RV is tied to the declaration of our currency being gold-backed...USN/USTN. Once the release of the USN, the release of the RV/Humanitarian Projects coincides. Medbeds, Q Phones readied for release once authorized. All monies in various financial locations are mirrored onto the QFS...if a loss/vanish in bank/stock market accounts etc. occurs, patience as the transition into the new system may take 7-10 days. When that happens he will send emails to his Insider Club members, I being one. I will forward all info onto this platform.Lastly, Charlie pointed out President Trump, last night, did not state which year he was running for election. Although the placard on the podium had the year 2024, Trump did not state that year or any year.Listen at the 27:28 min. mark in the video for Charlie's point.
Suzie Etc
