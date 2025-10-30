© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flags on Yanchur📝
Russian troops freed another settlement on the border with Dnipropetrovsk Region.
Assault groups of the 60th Mechanized Brigade of the 5th Army of the "Vostok" troops group deployed a flag in the center of Krasnohorske, and now the enemy will try to stabilize the situation along the river.
However, given the presence of a bridgehead on the western bank in the form of Pershotravneve, as well as battles for Uspenovka, a more likely scenario for the AFU is an attempt to position themselves near Haichur.
Coordinates: (https://map.rybar.ru/ru/UA?ftime=2025-10-30T23%3A58%3A59.000Z&stime=2025-10-30T00%3A00%3A01.000Z&date=2025-10-30&bbox=35.9417709319919%2C47.734936339209426%2C36.55837859800752%2C47.977742280760104&bl=gog%2C&ol=bor%2Cgnp%2Cpnp%2Crdr%2Cgdr%2Cevt%2Cobj%2Cpol%2Clin%2Ctre%2C&ident=196585)47.81910587, 36.34989560