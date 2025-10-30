Flags on Yanchur📝

Russian troops freed another settlement on the border with Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Assault groups of the 60th Mechanized Brigade of the 5th Army of the "Vostok" troops group deployed a flag in the center of Krasnohorske, and now the enemy will try to stabilize the situation along the river.

However, given the presence of a bridgehead on the western bank in the form of Pershotravneve, as well as battles for Uspenovka, a more likely scenario for the AFU is an attempt to position themselves near Haichur.

Coordinates: (https://map.rybar.ru/ru/UA?ftime=2025-10-30T23%3A58%3A59.000Z&stime=2025-10-30T00%3A00%3A01.000Z&date=2025-10-30&bbox=35.9417709319919%2C47.734936339209426%2C36.55837859800752%2C47.977742280760104&bl=gog%2C&ol=bor%2Cgnp%2Cpnp%2Crdr%2Cgdr%2Cevt%2Cobj%2Cpol%2Clin%2Ctre%2C&ident=196585)47.81910587, 36.34989560