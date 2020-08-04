EP 2047 -9AM - BREAKING: BIDEN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING. COGNITIVE DECLINE WORSENING. DECISION SOON

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BREAKING: BIDEN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING. COGNITIVE DECLINE WORSENING. DECISION SOON – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/31fzt7q
GUEST: Colton Boyles, located in Sand Point Idaho, is the founder and partner of Boyles Law. PLLC currently represents clients ranging from state and local governments, investigative journalists, law enforcement officials, elected officials, cybersecurity companies, insurance carriers, startups, and energy companies. Colton is one of those rare attorneys that during this age of Constitutional challenge has not run from the battle but instead faced it head on supporting those grassroots movements and individuals who struggle to be heard when cancel culture threatens to silence us all. https://cboyleslaw.com/index.html
GUEST: Paul Herndon was born in Richmond, Virginia and raised in northern California outside of Sacramento. He went to an all-male military academy in Missouri for high school, and then got his Bachelors in Operations Management from Arizona State University. At the age of 29, he was fortunate to meet and marry Debra, who is from southern California. The Herndons purchased their first Guernsey cow in 2011 as a family milk cow. Because the cow was such a good producer, they began selling milk to others and then added a second cow. Since then, they continue to expand. Pleasant Meadow Creamery believes in food freedom and health freedom. we believe Idahoans are intelligent enough to study the science behind masking in regards to disease transmission and make their own decisions for themselves and their families on how to protect themselves and others.
http://pleasantmeadowcreamery.com/
https://www.wonderwe.com/amp/maskmandate/
https://m.facebook.com/guernseycows/
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