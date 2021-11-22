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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 16) Do you wanna see a peace in the Middle East? - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • November 22, 2021
We are in a Diplomatic outreach regarding false Religious claims. We have encountered research which proves that there are engineered wars and false claims by all religions. Religions were used and abused, were exploited by con artist and fraud propaganda. Criminals used religions for centuries. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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