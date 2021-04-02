BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 11
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
697 followers
Follow
11
Share
Report
8093 views • April 02, 2021
Part 11: Further exposure of Bill Gates, being involved in some of the most polluting companies in the world. Exposing his money fraud and redefining philanthropy...

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff

This is part 11 of 17 parts in total. Part 12 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
human traffickingvaccinedepopulationpopulation controlpollutionbill gatesphilanthropyjanet-ossebaardcovid vaccineepstein islandfall-cabalfall-of-the-cabalcyntha koeter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Chase Codewell
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy