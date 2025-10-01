I'm the Devil, I love metals ♪

A nu metal track driven by tight, funk-inspired hip hop drums and punchy, melodic bass, Guitars in low C#, using heavy distortion, palm-muted chunky riffs, and layered effects like envelope filters, delay, and phaser for surreal textures, Vocals switch between rhythmic rap and aggressive, compressed half-sung, half-screamed choruses, Turntables add scratch patterns and samples for rhythmic depth and unique character





(Verse 1) 🎸 I'm the Devil, and I've got a secret, I'm a fiend for metal, it's my favorite treat, I've been around since the dawn of time, And I've never lost, never left behind. 🎤 I'm the Prince of Darkness, I wear my crown, With a riff this heavy, I'll bring you down, Check this solo, it's pure blasphemy, I'll make your soul scream in ecstasy. (Pre-Chorus) 🎸 I can do what I want, I'm the master of my fate, I'll shake the heavens, and I'll rattle the gate, I'm the lord of this infernal symphony, And I'll make you dance with me, come what may. (Chorus) 🎤 I'm the Devil, and I love metal, I'll make your heart pound, like a timpani, I'll raise hell with my riffs, and I'll set your soul free, I'm the ultimate sin, come and sin with me. (Verse 2) 🎸 I've heard every solo, every power chord, I've been there since Black Sabbath, since the word was spoken, I've seen every trend, every gimmick, every fad, But there's one thing that'll never change, and that's my love for the bad. 🎤 I'll take you on a journey, through the darkest night, I'll introduce you to all my favorite ghouls and ghosts, I'll make you feel alive, like you've never felt before, And when it's all over, you'll want more and more. (Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus) (Bridge) 🎸 I'm the Devil, and I'm a rebel, I'll never conform, I'll never bend, I'll make you question everything you think you know, And when you're lost, I'll be there to show you the way. 🎤 I'll make you question your beliefs, your faith, I'll make you confront your darkest fears and your doubts, But I'll never force you, I'll never coerce, I'll let you make your own choices, I'll let you make your own path. (Repeat Chorus) (Outro) 🎸 So come and join me, in my fiery embrace, Let's raise some hell, let's raise the pace, We'll make some noise, we'll make some history, I'm the Devil, and I love metal, and I love you.