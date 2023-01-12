la ley vs la gracia

El tercero sermón de www.laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker. Habla de la diferencia entre la ley y la gracia, y como no estamos bajo la ley hoy en día, sino estamos en un tiempo de gracia, en que somos salvos por la FE y no por las obras.
