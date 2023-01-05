Create New Account
Biden alludes to the Gemini antichrist Donald Trump with two 45 tattoos. He says “bring it on.”
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 19 hours ago |

This is a follow-up video to my last YouTube community tab post. Some sisters kindly informed me about the broken Reddit link. The link only works if you already have an existing Reddit account. Here is the original video, which I've replayed twice.


(Thumbnail) — source:

https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump666/comments/uftirg/biden_alludes_to_the_gemini_antichrist_with_two/

Sublink: https://www.reddit.com/user/AlbaneseGummies327/

AlbaneseGummies327, u/AlbaneseGummies327; Posted by u/AlbaneseGummies327; Published by r/DonaldTrump666; Published on Reddit Inc © 2022. All rights reserved; Date published: May 1, 2022; Date of website access: May 3, 2022.

donald trumpjoe biden911new world ordermk ultrapredictive programmingsymbolismfreemasonrytwin towerssorcerypuppet45geminichurch of satanesoterictattooskrishnafalse lightelainerise of the antichristjulia louis-dreyfusthe false messiah46th american presidenttrump goonreddit post

