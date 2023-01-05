Biden alludes to the Gemini antichrist Donald Trump with two 45 tattoos. He says “bring it on.”

This is a follow-up video to my last YouTube community tab post. Some sisters kindly informed me about the broken Reddit link. The link only works if you already have an existing Reddit account. Here is the original video, which I've replayed twice.





(Thumbnail) — source:

https://www.reddit.com/r/DonaldTrump666/comments/uftirg/biden_alludes_to_the_gemini_antichrist_with_two/

Sublink: https://www.reddit.com/user/AlbaneseGummies327/

AlbaneseGummies327, u/AlbaneseGummies327; Posted by u/AlbaneseGummies327; Published by r/DonaldTrump666; Published on Reddit Inc © 2022. All rights reserved; Date published: May 1, 2022; Date of website access: May 3, 2022.