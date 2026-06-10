"Hope & Resilence"

With this groove, I tried to play the Hope riff with some palm muting and the Resilence riff with open stumming, and getting heavier each pass through the riff to show getting back up and keeping moving on with resilence. I am not the best at playing heavy rhythm guitar, but I try to get better each time. I know that is it a weird thing to play heavy rhythm on a cheap acoustic, but that is all i have, until I can get an electric. I do not know when that will be. I am not waiting for it. The rhythm skills that I am developing now, will translate to the electric when I get one. so, for now, I will play heavy rhtyhm guitar on a cheap acoustic in Drop C# tuning.

#rhythmreyn.egadeguitar #grooverepetition #Hope&ResilienceGroove #lockedingroove