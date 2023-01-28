https://gettr.com/post/p26ia7pbd13

01/25/2023 Jimmy Levy: The Chinese Communist Party is run by Satan. They are trying to control people spiritually, physically and emotionally. They want people to bow down to them like the golden calf, and it's not going to work.





01/25/2023 吉米·列维：中国共产党是撒旦的化身，他们试图在精神上、肉体和情感上控制人们，希望人们把他们当作神明的象征来朝拜，但他们不会得逞的。



