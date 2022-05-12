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5/11/2022 Miles Guo: Macron has been taking a tough stance towards Xi Jinping after he got re-elected! The rescue operation of our fellow fighters at the Ukraine front line has shown the world a new image of Chinese people; citizens of the New Federal State of China should endeavor to be courageous, brave and with noble spirit