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Poke the Bear & Pay the Price
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82 views • October 19, 2021
America is waking up. We're witnessing a change where the mainstream narrative is losing its credibility and Americans are pushing back. We're seeing school boards, police departments, sports stars, attorney generals and even a few hospitals saying no to the Covid 19 vaccine even at the expense of losing their livelihood. Americans are waking up!
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