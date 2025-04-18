Trump's Tariff War

In a powerful address, President Trump announces groundbreaking measures to revive the American coal industry and protect American workers. With the end of Joe Biden's policies on clean coal, this historic action aims to put miners back to work and boost American families and consumers. Amidst challenges from the media, coal miners express their optimism as tariffs on China are significantly raised to 125%. This bold move signals a commitment to fair trade and revitalizing the U.S. economy. Join us as we explore these transformative initiatives that promise to Make America Rich & Powerful Again!

At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he added.

On Wednesday, China announced it would impose an 84% tariff on imported US goods in response to Trump’s 104% tariff announcement; however, America clearly has leverage in trade considering it is China’s number one market.

“According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. exported $143.5 billion of goods to China in 2024, while importing products worth $438.9 billion,” reports CNBC.



