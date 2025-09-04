BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UNDENIABLE Flat Earth PROOF!!! 10 Mile Puget Sound Laser Test
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
115 views • 1 day ago

The laser test was conducted on August 6th 2018 around 9:05 pm PDT. My friend and I demonstrated over 30 ft. of missing curvature on the Puget Sound.



Official Flat Earth Washington: https://www.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgroups%2F46814..


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/d_marble_fe/#


If you’d like to support my work, you can donate here…no pressure!


PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/DMarbleFE

Or

Cash App: $DMarbleFE


Legal Items: -All footage taken falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed. -FAIR USE STATEMENT This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available within this trans-formative or derivative work for the purpose of education, commentary and criticism, is being distributed without profit, and is believed to be "fair use" in accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107 Under the Copyright Act , the fair use of copyrighted material without permission is allowed when used for the following purposes: Criticism; Comment; News Reporting; Teaching (includes making copies for use in the classroom); Scholarship and research; Parody;


Daryl Marble

https://www.youtube.com/@d.marble471

real sciencetruthflat earth
