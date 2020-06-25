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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club: Covid hoax, commie coup, etc (June 24, 2020)
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21 views • June 25, 2020
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club: Controversial topics include Covid hoax/psy-op, mandatory masks, Marxist cultural revolution (toppling statues, attacking Jesus), Chaz/Chop commie insurrection, and oh, so much more.
March for Our Rights: June 27, 2020 from 12-4 pm Olympia, WA Capitol - peaceful protest of Gov. Inslee's mandatory mask order (Dimslee is a non-essential worker!)
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author ("Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image.") Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall, the Paranormal Lawyer, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple is a researcher into false flags, etc.
Recorded: June 24, 2020
March for Our Rights: June 27, 2020 from 12-4 pm Olympia, WA Capitol - peaceful protest of Gov. Inslee's mandatory mask order (Dimslee is a non-essential worker!)
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author ("Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image.") Blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall, the Paranormal Lawyer, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Miss Marple is a researcher into false flags, etc.
Recorded: June 24, 2020
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