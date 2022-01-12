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COVID Isolation and Quarantine
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71 views • January 12, 2022
Unfortunately, history has shown us when one group of people blamed another group of people for their living or dying based on a “plaque” it never ended well for those who were selected/believed to be the spreaders!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Eph.+6%3A12%3B+Genesis+3%3A15%3B+Revelation+20%3A9-11%3B+Luke+21%3A12&;version=ESV
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/state-quarantine-and-isolation-statutes.aspx
https://thenewamerican.com/washington-state-to-consider-forceful-covid-quarantines/
https://apps.leg.wa.gov/WAC/default.aspx?cite=246-100-040
https://healthimpactnews.com/
https://www.businessinsider.com/nurses-with-covid-say-they-are-being-told-to-work-2022-1
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/broken-leg-anthony-fauci-child-covid-19-hospitalizations-overblown
https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/increased-covid-hospitalization-numbers-may-not-tell-full-story/20072074/
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Eph.+6%3A12%3B+Genesis+3%3A15%3B+Revelation+20%3A9-11%3B+Luke+21%3A12&;version=ESV
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
https://www.ncsl.org/research/health/state-quarantine-and-isolation-statutes.aspx
https://thenewamerican.com/washington-state-to-consider-forceful-covid-quarantines/
https://apps.leg.wa.gov/WAC/default.aspx?cite=246-100-040
https://healthimpactnews.com/
https://www.businessinsider.com/nurses-with-covid-say-they-are-being-told-to-work-2022-1
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/healthcare/broken-leg-anthony-fauci-child-covid-19-hospitalizations-overblown
https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/increased-covid-hospitalization-numbers-may-not-tell-full-story/20072074/
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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