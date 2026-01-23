🚨 You weren’t saving the planet. You were funding billionaires.





The “climate crisis” was never just about saving the Earth, it was a goldmine sold through fear. Oligarchs disguised as philanthropists used their NGOs to influence global institutions like the #EU and @UN, embedding their agenda through programs like Agenda 2030, Net Zero, ESG, and the SDGs.





While you were told to tighten your belt for the planet, they quietly transferred your wealth into their own pockets, making billions in profits as the middle class bled and Western economies were hollowed out by deindustrialization.





Now, the narrative has shifted. Climate panic has cooled, and AI is the new gold rush. Funny how the ‘existential threat’ vanished overnight.





When will people start thinking for themselves?





Because when their own infrastructure is at stake, suddenly, dispatchable power becomes essential, exactly what critics and common-sense voices have been saying all along..





