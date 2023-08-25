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Wildfires Break Out Worldwide Causing TOXIC Air: Protect Your Family With Triad Aer Systems
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84 views • August 25, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 24, 2023


Big fires means big time pollution and you can protect your family from toxic air with the Triad Aer system from http://FiltersSuck.com and use the promocode “Stew”.

Mike Dillon is back with Stew to talk about the research that led to his filter less air purification system.

In Canada, over a 100 mile span saw wildfires ignite at the exact same time.

Did Mountain Dew participate in predictive programming with their soda flavor called “Maui Burst” which depicted Maui in flames?

People in Canada are raving about the effectiveness of the Triad Aer in cleaning soot filled air from the wildfires.

How were the homes of rich people like Oprah spared from the Maui fires?

From now until the end of the month enjoy saving 20% off when using the promocode “Stew”.

If you buy the big Triad Aer system you get three additional products and free shipping.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bas3i-wildfires-break-out-worldwide-causing-toxic-air-protect-your-family-with-tr.html

Keywords
canadaworldwidewildfirestoxic airstew petersprotect your familymike dillonfilterssucktriad aer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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