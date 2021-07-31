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Millions Protest Vaccine Passports Across Europe
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51 views • July 31, 2021
Ben Swann, July 26, 2021
Massive protests across Europe in Spain, Italy, France, Greece and the UK are sending a clear message... millions of people will not just accept vaccine passports. This is the new global protest movement. Ben Swann reports from Madrid, Spain.
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Massive protests across Europe in Spain, Italy, France, Greece and the UK are sending a clear message... millions of people will not just accept vaccine passports. This is the new global protest movement. Ben Swann reports from Madrid, Spain.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
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Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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